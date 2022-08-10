(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will probably continue raising interest rates into next year to bring down “unacceptably high” inflation, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said.

“We’ve tightened monetary policy quite a lot, very quickly,” Evans said Wednesday at an event hosted by Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. “I expect that we will be increasing rates the rest of this year and into next year to make sure inflation gets back to our 2% objective.”

Evans spoke after a Labor Department report showed consumer prices rose 8.5% from a year earlier in July, slightly less than the 9.1% increase in the prior month that marked the highest inflation rate in four decades.

The figures, which came in below forecasters’ estimates, prompted investors to scale back bets that Fed officials would opt for another rate increase of three quarters of a percentage point when they next meet Sept. 20-21, matching the moves at each of the last two meetings in June and July.

“We’re getting the first positive report” on inflation, Evans said, contrasting the July numbers to previous months in which consumer prices rose more than forecasters had anticipated. But it still remains “unacceptably high,” he said.

Another Labor Department report, published Friday, showed the economy created 528,000 new jobs last month, more than double what forecasters had expected. The number raised expectations that the Fed would opt for another three-quarter-point rate increase in September.

“I feel like we’re in a good place, and we can pivot to being more restrictive if inflation gets out of hand, more than what I’m thinking about, or the economy is stronger, and that’s going to be more inflationary,” Evans said. “I don’t think that’s the case. I don’t think the most recent employment report indicates that per se, but we need more data on that.”

The Labor Department will publish August reports on jobs and consumer prices before the Fed’s September policy meeting.

The Chicago Fed chief said he expects the target range for the central bank’s benchmark rate -- now 2.25% to 2.5% -- to rise to 3.25% to 3.5% by the end of the year, and 3.75% to 4% by the end of 2023.

