(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said interest rates will be need to be raised to a higher peak to defeat inflation even as the central bank slows the pace of increases.

Answering questions Friday in one of his final public appearances before retiring next month, Evans said that moderating the pace of tightening was important to avoid doing too much after a series of large rate hikes.

“We probably are going to have a slightly high peak rate of the funds rate, even as we likely will step down the pace of increases,” he told an audience at an event hosted by the Kaufman Center for Financial Policy Studies at Loyola University in Chicago. He said policymakers were likely to downshift to 50 basis points, after raising rates by 75 basis points at four straight meeting.

Evans remarks are the latest from a US central bank, including Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week, to suggest a half-point hike when they gather Dec. 13-14. That’s also what investors expect, who also see rates getting to around 5% next year. Officials in September projecting rates hitting 4.6% in 2023, from a current target range of 3.75% to 4%, according to their median forecast. Those projections will be updated at the December meeting.

“Inflation is hot, there’s no doubt about that,” Evans said. “We’re on path to getting financial conditions at an appropriately restrictive level in order to bring inflation back down to our 2% inflation target.”

Data released by the Labor Department earlier on Friday showed US employers added more jobs than forecast in November and wages surged by the most in nearly a year, pointing to enduring inflation pressures.

In separate remarks, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that “everybody hates inflation” but the central bank would get it under control.

“The Fed is committed to see this through and get inflation back to our target,” he told the 2022 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade in Richmond. “When I get up and look in the mirror I just say: If not us, who’s going to do it?”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.