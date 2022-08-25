(Bloomberg) --

A key part of Tom Steyer’s failed 2020 presidential campaign platform called for big investment in clean energy and action on climate change. Two years later, the billionaire businessman is overjoyed that President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats enacted landmark legislation.

“I was worried about it for a long time — whether it would happen. I’m very relieved and very grateful to the people who got it done,” Steyer said. “The alternative was a really terrible alternative.” He’s co-chair of Galvanize Climate Solutions, a mission-driven investment firm that provides capital and expertise to accelerate climate solutions, and he helps fund NextGen America, the political advocacy group he founded in 2013 to drive youth voter turnout.

Steyer spoke with Bloomberg Green in a wide-ranging interview about the new law, how it could impact the midterm elections, his step back from NextGen America and how he’s stuck waiting for a new electric car. The interview has been edited and condensed.

The Inflation Reduction Act is easily the biggest climate legislation yet, but many progressives are frustrated that it also includes perks for fossil fuels. Are you happy or disappointed?

I believe the verb is thrilled. Look, I think this has been a very long time coming. I was very scared we wouldn’t have a bill. So I’m very happy to have a “climate” bill because it’s obviously not just climate.

After the bill passed the Senate, some analysts said it restored the US’s credibility on climate. But does the fact that only Democrats supported the bill — not a single Republican voted for it — weaken its legitimacy internationally?

I don’t think there’s anybody in the world who’s paying attention who hasn’t noticed what a divided country we have. Do I wish this was something that was either non- or bi-partisan? Of course. I think every measure of partisanship in the United States right now is super extreme and this is no different.

I think this [law] enables the private sector to move forward in a way that’s going to be very hard to undo. How do you undo the cheap cost of solar or wind power? How do you put EVs back in the bottle, so to speak?

The amount of money pouring into clean tech has already been increasing. So why is this legislation necessary to spur private investment if Silicon Valley and institutional investors are on board?

This is really about pace. If you think about technology, there are two things this bill is going to do. It’s going to help people come up with new technologies and it’s going to get technologies adopted faster. Solar and wind on a per-kilowatt-hour basis are already the cheapest. But what we’re really looking for is to get solar and wind built out and adopted at a completely different pace than they were going on their own. If you look at the electric-vehicle market, it’s really about what are we going to do so that the number of EVs on the road goes up really dramatically.

I have been trying to buy an EV and it is almost impossible. We’ve built the demand. We’re trying to build the charging stations. The problem is there aren’t any cars to buy.

Which EV are you trying to get and what timeline are you on?

I’m on the waiting list for the extended-range Mustang. I have been driving, for about seven years, a Chevy Volt. I’m not a snob about it. I need a new car because that car — some of the systems are failing.

So I want to get a new car. I’d like it to be an American car. I’d like it to be one that has a pretty good range so I can plug in at home at night or plug in at the office and not worry about it. I really care about the extended range.

And I know you’re not going to believe this, but I’d kind of like it to be a fun car.

Getting back to the Inflation Reduction Act, do you think it will have an impact on the midterm elections in the US? How should Democrats communicate the climate implications on the campaign trail?

I started NextGen. Obviously, I believe in the importance and significance for a representative fair democracy of the United States of young people. That’s what I think wins for Democrats.

To them, I think there’s a very different message because they are much more climate-centric.

For older voters, I am very happy to go make a market-driven business argument about why we’re winning in the markets — why for American prosperity, job growth and leadership, economically we need to win on this.

There are multiple messages here for different audiences.

People who are younger tend to vote more in presidential elections than in midterms. How confident are you that the bill, with its various compromises, will drive them to vote in November?

Our job at NextGen is to try to convince them that their vote really, really, really matters, which it does. The person who’s running NextGen is a woman named Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez.

Our goal has always been to be in swing states. We’re in Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada. Cristina is from Texas and lo and behold, we’re in Texas. She’s convinced us that that is a state which has an enormous number of young people who do not vote.

I kind of have a deal that I’m going to fund at least half of everything they do. I feel like having people think it was just me was a big problem for NextGen.

I don’t want to be the spokesperson for young people — that doesn’t make any sense. But I do want to enable an organization to give power to those young people who I have an amazing amount of respect for.

