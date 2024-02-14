(Bloomberg) -- On the press tour for Madame Web, star Dakota Johnson has seemed generally unenthused about the movie she's supposed to be promoting, instead making headlines for harsh words about the state of creativity in the entertainment industry and describing the process of working with a blue screen as "absolutely psychotic."

Although Johnson became famous for starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, she's an actress who has generally made interesting choices, working on tricky material from directors like Luca Guadagnino and Maggie Gyllenhaal. In other words, her wheelhouse is not a D-tier superhero flick from the part of Marvel that isn't actually connected to its overarching “cinematic universe.”

But if Johnson seems down on Madame Web when she's on its promotional tour, just wait till you see her in the finished product, which gets released in theaters on Valentine's Day. On screen, Johnson can't help but appear a little mortified as she claws her way through leaden dialogue and a plot that goes nowhere. You feel for her, not because you have any affection for her character, but because you want Johnson herself to be freed from this whole dumb scenario.

Madame Web is the latest from the Sony superhero enterprise that has given us the likes of Venom and Morbius, and will soon premiere the doomed-sounding Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. If all these titles sound especially nonsensical, that’s because they’re projects about secondary (and tertiary) figures from the world of Spider-Man, but do not actually involve Spider-Man himself, the rights for whom are shared with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is owned by rival Walt Disney. An attempt to spin its own Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) of these random crimefighters and villains has long seemed ridiculous. Now that even the MCU is flailing, it's still more futile.

That brings us to Madame Web, in which Johnson plays Cassandra Webb. (Yes, her last name is Webb, and her powers come from spiders.) The film, directed by British TV director S.J. Clarkson, opens with flashback in which Cassie's pregnant mother Constance (Kerry Bishé) is in the Peruvian Amazon, trying to find a rare spider with healing powers. Once she captures the arachnid, a menacing Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) shoots her and runs away with the creature, leaving Constance and the unborn Cassie to die. But wait! While Constance cannot be saved, Cassie is born, thanks to the help of an Indigenous tribe of spider-people with super strength who administer the bite of another healing spider.

The action then cuts to New York in 2003, where Cassie is working as an EMT. Having grown up in the foster system, she’s a bit disaffected. At one point she looks wistfully at a photo of her mother and intones, “Hope the spiders were worth it, Mom.” Johnson can hardly keep a straight face.

On one job, Cassie accidentally gets trapped in a car and nearly drowns as it plunges into water. However, the brief brush with death ignites her not-quite-Spidey senses, and she begins to see the future. This eventually leads to a run-in with three teen girls (Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor) whom Ezekiel is hunting because he has visions that they will kill him while wearing Spider-suits. (He used the special spider to get superpowers including the ability to dispense poison, all your typical wall-climbing abilities, and those accurate dreams of the future.)

If you assume this means that Madame Web will show the internet's favorite starlet, Sweeney, becoming a superhero, I regret to inform you that it does not. Mostly, the plot exists to set up a sequel that will probably never happen. (In theory, Sweeney and her other young costars are teed up to become various versions of Spider-women.) And even beyond that, it's full of all kinds of infuriating teases to link it to a comic book world that audiences actually care about. Adam Scott, for instance, plays Cassie's co-worker and friend Ben Parker, aka Spider-Man's famously doomed Uncle Ben. Meanwhile, Emma Roberts has the thankless role of Ben's sister-in-law Mary Parker, who is pregnant with a baby that we are supposed to infer will be Peter Parker, even though that name is never uttered.

But perhaps this isn't as maddening as the halfhearted attempts to turn Madame Web into a period piece. What period? Well, we are told it's 2003, but most of the music cues, save for a key use of Britney Spears’ Toxic, are from the 1990s, including Meredith Brooks’ Bitch and 4 Non Blondes’ What's Up? Even Cassie's look is pretty ’90s, what with her leather jacket, high-waisted jeans and combat boots. But never fear: To orient you back to 2003, there's a giant sign for Beyoncé’s Dangerously in Love and a reference to American Idol.

This incongruity is just irritating enough to distract viewers from trying to parse out how exactly Cassie’s foresight powers actually work, amid the chaotic and underwhelming action sequences that feature Cassie both looking into the future and reliving past moments to save the day. The villain seems to have no discernible motivation other than “be a bad guy,” and he bosses around an underling played by Girls star Zosia Mamet, who never moves from a desk of computer screens where she does his bidding. Why is she there? I have no idea.

After a showdown where PepsiCo product placement takes center stage, Madame Web ends on an unintentionally hilarious note, wherein Cassie goofily embraces her superpower (no spoilers, you’ll need a reason to keep watching on your next plane flight). I will say this, though. Leaving the theater, I had my own brush with spider-premonition: This is the last of Madame Web we’ll ever see.

