(Bloomberg) -- France’s app to track Covid-19 infections is so unsuccessful that even the prime minister didn’t download it.

Jean Castex acknowledged he wasn’t using the app during a talk show on France 2 TV on Thursday.

“I encourage the French to do it, but I didn’t,” he said. Asked why, he said that given his job, he wasn’t overly exposed to the virus. “I’m not riding the metro,” he added.

Earlier this month, Castex was isolating after being in contact with a Covid-positive official on the Tour de France.

The StopCovid app, which became available in June, warns users when they’ve been in touch with a Covid-positive contact for a prolonged period. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal acknowledged earlier this month that the app has been a disappointment. Developed by the French research institute Inria, StopCovid was downloaded only 2.3 million times in the three months after its launch.

