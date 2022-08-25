(Bloomberg) -- On Aug. 10, Hillsborough County Public Schools started the school year short 620 teachers -- a more than threefold increase from last year when there were just 181 open positions.

Officials in the western Florida school district spent $26 million to hike teacher pay, and used federal stimulus funds for $2,000 bonuses for special education teachers. But it wasn’t enough to fill the void in the classrooms.

Hillsborough isn’t alone. School districts across the country are feeling even more pinched by a tight labor market. While the extra money and more aggressive recruiting efforts are helping in some places, others are facing even steeper teacher shortages than the previous year -- causing class sizes to swell and threatening to stagnate student achievement.

“The problem with any of the Covid money is that it’s one-time,” said Jason Lane, dean of Miami University’s College of Education, Health, and Society. “It’s not clear how those initiatives will sustain themselves.”

When the stimulus aid expires in September 2024, districts will be forced to make ends meet with less, which, coupled with declining enrollment trends and staffing issues, could erode the underlying credit of school bonds, particularly in smaller districts and areas with weaker revenue pledges.

“From a bondholder perspective, the risk is longer term,” said Cooper Howard, director at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “If this problem continues to trend and there’s a decline in enrollment, schools are usually funded on a per-pupil basis, so that would be potentially where the risk is.”

US schools are in a historically rare situation -- flush with cash on the heels of hundreds of billions of federal stimulus dollars intended to help blunt the impacts of the pandemic. Many are just beginning to relax Covid-19 protocols and ramp up spending on things like staffing. Over 80% of districts nationwide have earmarked American Rescue Plan funds for staffing, totaling at least $13 billion, according to an analysis of 5,400 spending plans by Burbio, a Pelham, New York-based company that tracks school data.

Yet, scores of school districts around the country find themselves starting the school year without enough teachers. School officials point to declining enrollment in teaching programs, a surge in retirements, wage competition with nearby districts and the emotional toll of teaching during the pandemic to explain the worsening labor gap.

Schools in Duval County, Florida, are still facing a shortfall of 348 teachers and 59 support staff. The gap is wider than last year, when 316 teachers and support staff were needed, despite the district boosting annual teacher starting salaries to $47,500 from $45,891 a year earlier.

“Most teachers will see an average of one or two more students in class, and many other staff members will take on temporary teaching duties,” said Duval County Superintendent Diana Greene in a statement.

The same is true for schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina. Efforts that include a teacher bonus of as much as $7,500 and a program that allows non-certified individuals to step into classrooms as an alternative to long-term substitutes did little to lure staff. The district saw teacher vacancies spike sixfold to 377 this year from a mere 62 for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In Gwinnett County, Georgia, schools used a portion of stimulus money to add more positions, with the goal of reducing class size and meeting students’ educational needs. But the increase in positions means the number of teacher vacancies jumped to 180 this year from 30 a year ago. Still, the district said, it is faring better than other larger districts in the state.

The district is offering signing bonuses and has granted retirees permission to return to work without sacrificing retirement benefits. In Gwinnett County, some positions may be filled by long-term substitutes, while some non-traditional positions, like reading support, may never be filled.

“The labor market has been challenging, and it’s required us to look at recruitment and retention strategies and reimagine some of them,” said J.W. Mozley, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ executive director of human resources staffing. “Private industries are able to offer more flexibility; that doesn’t work well in our current structure.”

The teaching profession has grappled with a labor supply issue for years. Over the last decade, the number of teaching degrees and certificates conferred fell 27% in science and mathematics education and 44% in foreign language education, according to a March report by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

Some states also saw retirements spike during the pandemic. California’s teacher retirement fund, the largest such fund in the country, reported a 26% increase in retirements in the second half of 2020 compared to the year prior, and more than half were earlier than planned. Throw in rising pandemic burnout and it becomes clear why some districts are struggling.

Are Vacancies Systemic?

To be sure, not all districts are facing heavy shortages. New York City officials said vacancy and retirement statistics for its schools are very similar to 2021, in addition to before the pandemic’s onset, though they did not provide specific numbers. In Chicago, officials anticipate only a half to two percentage point increase in vacancies from last year. And in Los Angeles Unified School District, the number of vacancies declined more than twofold to 155 this year from 500 in the 2021 academic year, with the district stating it is 99.3% staffed.

In fact, research released in August rebukes the narrative that the teacher shortage dilemma is a national one.

“Not all vacancy positions are equal,” said Tuan Nguyen, assistant professor at Kansas State University’s College of Education and lead author of the study, in an interview. The study claims to be the first to nationally compare full-time teacher vacancy rates.

“We know that places that serve economically disadvantaged students are more likely to have vacant positions, we know that rural areas also have a hard time attracting teachers to their schools and we know certain types of teachers are also hard to attract, in particular STEM teachers and special education teachers,” he said.

Nguyen’s study looked at teacher vacancy data in order to understand how the regions differ so that policy solutions can be made to address the problem.

There are a few limitations, as not all districts regularly provide vacancy information, but where available, data reflects clusters of high vacancy districts in US areas that Nguyen said tend to have more legislation that restricts what can and cannot be taught in the classroom, limiting teachers’ freedom. Such regions also tend to have less investment in public education, notwithstanding stimulus funding, which Nguyen called “a short-term solution.”

“That stimulus money is not going to stay around forever,” he said. “What do we do after we run out?”

