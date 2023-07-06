(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England raised pay last year by more than the 1.5% it agreed with staff in what was meant to be an example of wage restraint for other employers amid rising inflation.

The central bank’s annual report and accounts for the year through February showed that compensation rose by 3.3% on average for its 4,970 employees, as it hired almost 300 additional staff and had to replace more leavers than usual.

The disclosure underlines the problems the BOE faces to get inflation down, with labor shortages forcing firms across the country to hike wages to hire new staff and prevent others from leaving. Regular earnings for the UK as a whole rose an annual 6.6% over the BOE’s reporting period.

“Retention and recruitment continued to be a key focus for the Bank,” the annual report said. ”Actions included undertaking targeted recruitment as well as a higher volume of recruitment to address a higher rate of attrition in a highly competitive job market.”

Wages are now rising 7.2%, according to the Office for National Statistics, and the BOE has said rising pay is one the main threats it faces in the battle with inflation, which is still more than four times above the 2% target.

Last year, Governor Andrew Bailey called for wage restraint across the economy. He sought to lead by example by turning down his own pay rise and pointing to the 1.5% deal struck with BOE staff. That referred to a “discretionary pay award budget” which included salary, pension, benefits and a performance award.

However, he later faced a potential mutiny as unionised workers threatened to strike. The BOE settled on a 3.5% pay deal for the current financial year but continues to face recruitment challenges.

The annual report also revealed that the BOE’s capital fell short of its £3.5 billion minimum threshold for a third year running, which meant that it did not transfer a dividend to the Treasury once again. The dividend miss in 2021 was its first in living memory.

