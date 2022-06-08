Even the ECB’s Most Dire Forecast May Have Been Too Optimistic

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s worst-case scenario in March for fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might now be too optimistic.

New projections from the OECD show growth in the euro area at just 1.6% next year with inflation at 4.6%, partly due to the European Union’s decision to impose some curbs on Russian oil imports. That’s worse than the ECB’s most pessimistic scenario presented shortly after war broke out. The OECD’s outlook for 2022 is also close to the central bank’s most negative case.

Inflation, which the Paris-based organization sees averaging 7% this year, “is weighing on households’ consumption and increasing uncertainty,” it said. “With the Russian oil embargo from 2023 pushing oil prices up, growth is expected to remain subdued in 2023, while inflation is set to decline only gradually.”

The ECB will present new forecasts on Thursday when officials meet to decide on their next policy steps. In March, the Frankfurt-based central bank said a “severe” scenario with higher energy prices and a stronger hit to economic confidence than under the base case would still see the euro area grow by 2.3% next year.

The euro-area economy expanded by 0.6% in the first quarter, compared to a prior estimate of 0.3%, Eurostat said Wednesday. That was helped by the external-trade balance and changes in inventories.

The OECD is also more pessimistic than the European Commission, which presented its latest forecast last month and expects growth to come in at 2.3% next year, while inflation slows to 2.7%.

Economists polled by Bloomberg predict the ECB’s outlook for economic expansion will be revised lower, while inflation is anticipated to remain more elevated.

Crucially, consumer prices are seen rising by 2% in 2024, in line with the ECB’s target -- which will allow policy makers to proceed with their plan to raise interest rates.

