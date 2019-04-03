Even the Multiple Sclerosis Society Is Cashing In on Texas Oil

(Bloomberg) -- Is the National Multiple Sclerosis Society calling a top for oil prices?

The nonprofit is seeking a buyer for 192 net acres in the oil-rich Permian Basin of West Texas, according to an online posting Wednesday. The assets, expected to generate about $62,000 in net cash flow for May, include 9 producing wells and three drilled but uncompleted horizontal wells in the “Prolific Tier 1” Wolfcamp and Spraberry plays.

The Permian Basin has taken over from Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar as the world’s largest oilfield, with a forecast that it will produce 4.17 million barrels of oil a day in April, according to the Energy Information Administration. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices, the U.S. benchmark, just reported the biggest quarterly gain in a decade.

A spokeswoman for the New York-based society had no immediate comment on the sale.

Meagher Energy Advisors, which is assisting in the sale, said the nonprofit was named as a beneficiary on a trust that included royalties on mineral rights in the county and that the society has a policy to sell donated assets.

‘‘Their goal ultimately is to receive the highest price they can for these minerals and it’s a very active area,’’ Matt Meagher, president of Meagher Energy, said in a telephone interview.

