Even the Rats Are Welcome at Wealthy New York Shindig

(Bloomberg) -- The emeralds and diamonds came out Thursday night at the American Museum of Natural History gala. It is, after all, the premier venue in New York to view rocks and learn about them at the Mignone Hall of Gems and Minerals.

Yet on an evening that raised $3 million and had Roberto Mignone, Tony James, Greg Lippmann, Dan Simkowitz and John Lykouretzos dusting off their tuxedos and polishing their studs and cuffs, it wasn’t the shiny, glittery New York that took a starring role.

It was rock ‘n’ roll New York, the one with Dave Grohl shredding the guitar and flicking his tongue for the jumping, sweating crowd rushing the stage when the Foo Fighters did a set that included a cover of “Miss You” by the Rolling Stones and their hit “My Hero.”

It was the gritty New York, the one that Kenan Thompson captured in a particularly evocative way when he noted the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is back.

“It’s either a tree or a 70-foot stack of rats,” Thompson said to the crowd.

Thompson and fellow “Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che also teased the wealthy New Yorkers for going to their beach houses during the pandemic, and having multiple homes and tax shelters.

But there they were, belly-laughing, embracing New York’s pandemic-enhanced rat population, and expressing loyalty to everything about the city.

“You’ll never see any Schlossteins in the suburbs,” Evercore’s Ralph Schlosstein said during cocktail hour, chatting with Mayor Bill de Blasio next to a dinosaur skeleton he’s taken his family to see over decades.

In the most fiery remarks she’s ever delivered on behalf of the West Side institution, museum President Ellen Futter spoke bluntly.

“Never bet against the Museum of Natural History, and for sure never bet against the City of New York,” Futter said, noting the city’s support for the Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation that will open in about a year, and the partnership that turned the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life into a vaccination site.

“In one of the toughest moments in the entire history of New York City, you saw in this room, right here, beneath this whale, New York City fight back,” said de Blasio, the only man besides the Foo Fighters to grace the stage in a suit instead of a tux.

As for what’s in store for New York when Mayor-elect Eric Adams takes office, Thompson expressed some wariness.

“I heard he wanted to get paid in Bitcoin,” he said. “I was like, I want that to be smart. He can take his checks in cybercurrency as long as he doesn’t fill his potholes with cybercement.”

Lessons gleaned: It takes a bit of skepticism, a sense of humor, a tolerance for rodents and a willingness to suit up in one’s best finery to be a true New Yorker.

And museum galas end best with pretzels and hot chocolate served alongside the coat check.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.