(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group is planning to withhold support for Everbridge Inc. Chairman Jaime Ellertson and three other long-tenured directors, arguing they bear responsibility for overseeing the dramatic decline in the software company’s performance.

Ancora, which owns 4% stake in Everbridge, in a letter to fellow stock holders Thursday also renewed its call for the company to put itself up for sale. Saying it was deeply troubled by the board’s inaction, Ancora added that it hopes investors will hold Ellertson, along with Bruns Grayson, Richard D’Amore and Kent Mathy, accountable at the annual general meeting scheduled for May 19.

“We feel it is critical for stockholders to send the chairman of the board a clear message that the status quo is unacceptable, especially in light of the value destruction at the company and the seemingly unexplored opportunities that sit right in front of leadership,” Ancora Chief Executive Officer Frederick DiSanto and President James Chadwick said in the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Ellertson, who stepped down as Everbridge’s CEO in 2019, is too focused on his venture capital firm, Akmazo Capital Management, and has even poached from Everbridge for his own firm, DiSanto and Chadwick said. “Ellertson should step down from the board immediately in light of his seemingly self-serving actions with his personal ventures and track record of presiding over persistent value destruction at Everbridge,” they said.

A representative for Everbridge wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Weather, Terrorism

Everbridge, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, provides a platform for handling critical events like severe weather, active shootings, terrorist attacks and critical equipment failures, according to its website.

The company’s shares have fallen 69% in the past year, including a 47% drop in December when Everbridge announced David Meredith, who replaced Ellertson as CEO, had resigned and several analysts downgraded the stock. The shares closed Wednesday at $44.27, giving Everbridge a market value of $1.75 billion.

Cleveland-based Ancora disclosed its stake in Everbridge last month, arguing the company is undervalued and could be worth $70 a share in sale. Ancora said there would be several strategic and financial players interested in acquiring Everbridge. It said it had concerns about how much the company was underperforming its peers, its operational performance, and that it’s chasing increasingly expensive and less-focused targets.

Tenure Average

Ellertson, Grayson, who is lead independent director, D’Amore and Mathy have served on the board for an average of a decade.

“Given the average tenure of these directors, it is hard to imagine the board has not already gotten the benefit –- if any exists –- of their insights and experience,” DiSanto and Chadwick said.

Ancora’s concerns include that the four collectively own less than 1% of the company’s stock, despite their tenure. DiSanto and Chadwick also criticized them for allowing excessive compensation at the company.

DiSanto and Chadwick said it was obvious to them -- and hopefully all shareholders -- that Everbridge “is a high-quality business that remains dramatically undervalued.”

“We believe the board must take swift action to close the valuation gap through a potential sale of the Company, which will provide immediate value to stockholders at a premium, rather than continuing to let us all suffer under the current status quo,” they said. “If the board wants to continue dragging its heels in the coming weeks, our hope is that long-serving incumbents are held accountable at the annual meeting.”

