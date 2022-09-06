(Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. has hired former Barclays Plc banker Milan Solanki to oversee its shareholder activism defense business in Europe.

Solanki is a managing director at the investment banking firm and reports to Bill Anderson, Evercore’s global head of strategic, defense and shareholder advisory.

“The importance of shareholders has never been greater -– boards and management teams need expert advice in navigating this rapidly evolving area, which impacts not just transactions but also every aspect of their business,” Anderson said in an email. “We are very pleased to have Milan join to drive our European effort.”

Evercore has been expanding its activism defense presence in Europe. The defense team is currently advising European companies with a combined market value in excess of 700 billion euros ($693 billion), Anderson said.

“We look forward to continuing to help our European clients prepare for hostile activity and achieve successful outcomes,” he added.

Prior to joining Evercore, Solanki held various positions at Barclays, including most recently director of corporate broking, according to his LinkedIn page.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.