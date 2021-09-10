(Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. has hired Adi Jayaraman from Citigroup Inc. for its financial technology investment banking business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Jayaraman will be a senior managing director leading fintech based in New York, said one of the people, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Representatives for Evercore and Citigroup declined to comment.

Evercore has boosted its technology investment banking business in the past few years. The boutique investment bank was named exclusive financial adviser to Nuance Communication Inc. on its pending sale to Microsoft Corp. It also advised Grab Holdings Inc. on its $40 billion merger with Altimeter’s special purpose acquisition company.

Jayaraman was most recently a managing director at Citigroup focusing on fintech and information services transactions, his LinkedIn profile showed. He also worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.