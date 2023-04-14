(Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. has hired Scott Silverglate after a brief tenure at SVB Securities before the regional bank’s collapse, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Silverglate will begin work at Evercore as a senior managing director in Menlo Park, California, following a period of gardening leave and will cover industrial software companies, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

SVB Securities, owned by the former parent of the imploded Silicon Valley Bank, announced on Feb. 28 that it had hired Silverglate as senior managing director of its technology investment banking team. On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and was taken over by regulators.

A representative for Evercore declined to comment. Silverglate didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Silverglate was previously a managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. At Goldman, he had worked on deals including Francisco Partners’ sale of Plex Systems to Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric’s acquisition of Aspentech Corp. and the sale of ETQ LLC to Hexagon AB.

Evercore has also hired Goldman Sachs’s former global co-head of software investment banking, Nick Pomponi, Bloomberg News reported.

