(Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. has swooped in to hire a top team of media and telecommunications bankers from Credit Suisse Group AG, who are leaving the Swiss lender in the wake of its takeover by UBS Group AG, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The US advisory firm has recruited managing directors Giuseppe Monarchi, Laurence Hainault and Francesco Gurrieri, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. They are set to join in a few months, according to the people.

London-based Monarchi is leaving Credit Suisse after more than three decades. He was most recently head of its investment banking and capital markets division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and global head of its media and telecom team, where Hainault and Gurrieri worked.

Several junior members of the media and telecom team are also set to join Evercore, the people said. Spokespeople for Evercore and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Credit Suisse continues to lose senior bankers following its rescue sale to local rival UBS in March. The deal is expected to result in thousands of job cuts at the combined group, with UBS committed to maintaining a streamlined investment bank.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that at least eight senior Credit Suisse bankers, including mergers and acquisitions chief Steve Geller, were leaving to join Spain’s Banco Santander SA.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.