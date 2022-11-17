(Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. has hired rival Lazard Ltd.’s head of technology, media and telecom investment banking in the UK.

London-based Richard Hoyle has joined Evercore as a senior managing director in its information and media team, according to a statement on Thursday. A representative for Lazard declined to comment.

Hoyle joined Lazard in 2014 after spending almost 15 years with independent advisory firm Greenhill & Co., according to his LinkedIn profile. Earlier in his career, he had a short stint at Credit Suisse Group AG.

This year, Hoyle has worked on buyout firm Hg’s roughly £1 billion ($1.2 billion) acquisition of software company Ideagen and BAE Systems Plc’s sale of fraud prevention arm NetReveal. His clients include advertising agency WPP Plc, financial services company Visa Inc. and private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Warburg Pincus LLC.

Specialist advisers like Evercore and Lazard compete with Wall Street’s biggest banks for roles on high-profile mergers and acquisitions. Evercore ranks 16th as an adviser on TMT transactions in Europe this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, having worked on deals including the recent $1.8 billion sale of Lumen Technologies Inc.’s EMEA business to Colt Technology Services. Lazard ranks third, the data show.

At Evercore, Hoyle will work alongside senior bankers Jason Sobol, Nathan Graf and Jonathan Knee, according to the statement.

