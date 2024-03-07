(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is likely to begin cutting interest rates in the early summer, according to investment bank Evercore Inc., providing a further boost to already recovering levels of mergers and acquisitions activity.

“We believe at Evercore that the Fed will start cutting rates in June,” Bill Anderson, head of the bank’s global activism and raid defense business, said at Tulane University’s annual Corporate Law Institute conference in New Orleans on Thursday.

His comments come with the value of deals up 50% to almost $550 billion this year, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested on Thursday that the central bank is getting closer to the confidence it needs to start lowering interest rates.

“We’re waiting to become more confident that inflation is moving sustainably at 2%,” Powell told the Senate Banking Committee.

The end of the most aggressive rate-hiking cycle in recent memory is creating conditions for bold dealmaking as the cost of financing transactions falls. Anderson described the current financing markets as “night and day versus a month ago.”

It’s a boost for M&A specialists like Evercore, which have had to endure two consecutive years of declining deals activity. “We do think M&A is going to pick up this year,” Anderson said. “We’re cautiously optimistic.”

The rebound has come quicker than some expected, with Evercore last August predicting markets would have to wait until the second half of 2024 for the Fed’s policy on rates to ease.

Evercore sees M&A-related activist campaigns increasing this year in lockstep with broader dealmaking. The bank also expects companies to settle disputes with activists rather than risk losing board seats to these corporate agitators.

“In activism, we do think that the demand is shifting back to traditional M&A and we do think settlements will likely happen,” Anderson said. “I think companies are doing more and more work on saying ‘how is our board going to be viewed if we ever had an activist attack?’”

