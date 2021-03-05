(Bloomberg) -- Ernie Tedeschi, managing director and policy economist for Evercore ISI, announced Friday that he will be joining the Council of Economic Advisers as a senior policy economist.

Tedeschi, who formerly served as an economist at the U.S. Treasury Department, has been a prominent economic voice in the pandemic. His analysis is often published in the New York Times, and his columns have spanned a range of economic topics including the minimum wage and the impact of school closures on mothers’ participation in the workforce.

He will be joining a team that already includes Chair Cecilia Rouse, members Heather Boushey and Jared Bernstein, and senior adviser Martha Gimbel.

Tedeschi will start March 15. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

