(Bloomberg) -- Doubling down on China Evergrande Group is proving a lucrative strategy for some of the embattled property giant’s most loyal backers.

As bonds of billionaire Hui Ka Yan’s developer tumbled last week on concerns over its $120 billion debt pile, several existing investors and business associates stepped in to buy.

Among them was an investment company part owned by Cheung Chung Kiu, a real estate tycoon known for being one of Hui’s poker buddies; Lombard Odier, which has invested in Evergrande’s offshore debt since 2017; and two Hong Kong property developers -- Asia Standard International Group Ltd. and Asia Standard Hotel Group Ltd. -- also added to their holdings.

Those bets got a boost after a group of strategic investors agreed on Tuesday night to waive a repayment deadline that threatened to trigger a liquidity crisis for Evergrande. One of those pictured along with Hui during the agreement’s signing ceremony was Zhang Jindong of electronics-store operator Suning Appliance Group, who’s done business with Evergrande since 2017 and earlier this month signaled it might exit the investment. A Suning representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Hui tries to prevent a crisis of confidence among creditors, he’s finding out how much he can rely on his fellow tycoons and other allies. Reports on Sept. 24 that the company warned China’s officials of a potential liquidity squeeze and cascade of defaults sent jitters through markets, even though the developer later said the rumors and documents were “fabricated,” and that its operations were “stable and healthy.”

“Under the current situation, it is expected that many of its strategic partners, including those Hong Kong tycoons, will be helping it out,” said Maggie Hu, an assistant professor of finance and real estate at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Market risk or policy changes in the mainland that resulted in Evergrande’s current liquidity crisis may not be a problem for the Hong Kong tycoons.”

On Wednesday, the Evergrande yuan bond due 2023 rose almost 5%, while the dollar debt had a mixed performance. The stock in Hong Kong rebounded 43% from a low on Friday, its best three-day gain ever. Hui, who by the end of last week had lost $8.3 billion of his fortune for the year, has regained almost all of that and is worth about $30 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Chatter of debt troubles at Hui’s real estate empire has long circulated in China, yet the flamboyant billionaire -- known for his fondness of Hermes belts and owning a soccer team -- has managed to charm his fellow business moguls time and again.

Even before the latest scare, Hui’s partners were there for him: In August, the developer sold a property-management unit for HK$23.5 billion ($3 billion) to a consortium that involved the wife and brother of Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd.’s Joseph Lau, as well as entities linked to the Chengs of New World Development Co. and C C Land Holdings Ltd.’s Cheung.

It’s not uncommon for Chinese billionaires to rely on family and friends to help raise cash. Some of Hui’s closest allies are from a group with whom he shares a fondness for a Chinese poker game. Known as the Big Two Club for the game’s name, the clan includes Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi Wan, New World’s Henry Cheng and Cheung. They have done numerous transactions over the years and are so interconnected that any default by Evergrande would have repercussions on their businesses.

“Given shared interests and prior cross investments, the Big Two Club has little choice but to continue their mutual support,” said Brock Silvers, former chief investment officer of Adamas Asset Management and a long-term private equity investor in China.

And so far, the business dealings have gone well. In its 24-year history, Evergrande has never defaulted and was never late for interest payments or repayment of principal, the developer said its statement last week. In July, it paid a dividend after a record payout announced in December.

“Despite that the company is facing the current short-term liquidity crisis, Evergrande’s long-term financial situation is still sound,” said Hu, the assistant professor of finance and real estate. “The chance of defaulting for Evergrande is quite slim.”

Perhaps the best placed to help Hui among his Hong Kong friends would be Cheng, whose Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. has held up despite Covid-19 and Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. His wealth has risen by $3 billion this year to $20 billion.

But it’s the Laus that have the most at stake. The Hong Kong mogul first bought Evergrande shares when the company listed in 2009, with his family and associated entities later investing billions in 2017 as the stock soared. Now Evergrande accounts for almost 44% of Chinese Estates’ assets, according to its semi-annual report. Lau’s fortune has remained stable this year at $7.9 billion.

Some investors have started cashing out, though. Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd., which bought some of the developer’s notes in April, had already sold a portion by June, booking profits. And as of Monday, Cinda International Holdings Ltd. had sold $2.9 million in combined principal of Evergrande’s dollar bonds.

But the developer also owns land and properties, and could always sell them to raise cash, according to Patrick Wong, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Hui’s poker club friends might be interested buyers -- and may actually prefer that option, rather than acquiring more bonds, he said.

“It’s good for Evergrande that Hong Kong tycoons are relatively more resilient, because now they can work out how to help,” Wong said. “If anything, they may be looking for bargains and opportunities for a good deal as a result of the tough times. They’re normally well prepared for a perfect storm. That’s how they get rich.”

