(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s billionaire founder was denied access to a key political meeting this week, the latest sign that he is losing favor with the Communist Party as his property empire heads toward a government-driven restructuring.

Hui Ka Yan was told not to attend the annual convention of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, or CPPCC, people with knowledge of the matter said. As a result, he requested personal leave from the week-long meeting as Evergrande tries to defuse operational risks.

While the implications for Hui are tough to know for sure, the tycoon’s absence adds to evidence his standing has declined in the eyes of party elites after his property group became the biggest casualty of a credit crunch that’s rippled through China’s real estate industry and hurt the economy. For now there’s no indication that Hui has been expelled from the CPPCC or the party, a move that has often cemented the downfall of politically connected businesspeople.

Representatives for Evergrande didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has faced protests from individual investors seeking payment and is struggling to finish building more than a million homes, risking social unrest at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is promoting “common prosperity.”

A Communist Party member for more than three decades, Hui was elected to join the political advisory body in 2008 and later secured two further five-year terms. He has been part of the CPPCC’s elite 300-member standing committee since 2013. He actively participated in the convention in previous years, including by speaking at news briefings on economic reform and poverty alleviation.

As recently as July, before Evergrande’s crisis escalated, Hui attended the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary celebration, which investors took as a sign the government still had the tycoon’s back. Since then, Evergrande has officially become a defaulter and entered a restructuring process being led by authorities from the developer’s home province of Guangdong.

China’s government has urged Hui to use his personal wealth to help repay investors, while the central bank has blamed the company’s demise on its “own poor management” and “reckless expansion.”

The CPPCC’s more than 2,000 members include the nation’s most prominent politicians and entrepreneurs, and delegates typically submit proposals on major political and social issues. The meetings run alongside the National People’s Congress, one of the biggest events on China’s political calendar.

In November, Hui didn’t join a CPPCC standing committee meeting due to the ongoing crisis at Evergrande, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

Chinese authorities are considering a proposal to dismantle Evergrande by selling the bulk of its assets, Bloomberg reported earlier this year. The company told creditors in January that it aims to issue a preliminary restructuring plan in the next six months.

Evergrande and many of its peers have seen financing channels dry up following a government campaign against excessive leverage in the industry. Officials have eased up on the crackdown recently as home sales and prices fall.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang vowed to stabilize home prices at the opening of the NPC on Saturday. While reiterating Xi’s mantra that houses are for living in rather than for speculation, Li also said China will explore new models for residential development, including encouraging rentals along with purchases.

