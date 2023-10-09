(Bloomberg) -- A group of offshore creditors of China Evergrande Group were “left in the dark” after the developer scrapped a meeting for its multibillion restructuring plan, according to a press release Monday.

The holders of more than $6 billion of the defaulted builder’s offshore public notes implored the company to resolve any regulatory issues with the country’s securities regulator and top economic planning agency.

The comments come after Evergrande said late last month that it was canceling key creditor meetings and must reassess its proposed restructuring. One of the major setbacks the builder cited was that it’s been unable to meet regulator qualifications to issue new bonds, which had been a crucial part of its restructuring propsal.

The builder’s position “that the restructuring cannot be implemented for regulatory reasons just does not add up,” said the release. “It is difficult to believe that NDRC would actually stop a distressed company from restructuring” by the means of amending defaulted debt, the ad hoc group said in its statement.

The group is advised by Moelis & Company Asia Ltd. and Kirkland & Ellis, and its members comprise international investors based in New York, London and Hong Kong, the release said.

Evergrande faces rising liquidation risk, as a winding-up hearing is set to be held at a Hong Kong court on Oct. 30, where it needs to demonstrate its restructuring progress.

