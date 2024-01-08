(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. said Vice Chairman Liu Yongzhuo has been detained on suspicion of crimes, the latest blow to the embattled auto manufacturer that several years ago pledged to take on Elon Musk in the electric car space.

The group’s Hong Kong-traded shares plunged as much as 23% following a brief trading suspension.

Liu is the third executive from China Evergrande Group to have been detained after founder and Chairman Hui Ka Yan and Du Liang, the general manager of a wealth management arm of the property conglomerate. Liu has been detained in accordance with the law “on suspicion of illegal crimes,” according to Monday’s statement.

Read More: Evergrande’s Billionaire Founder Is Put Under Police Control

In March 2019, Yan vowed to take on Musk and become the world’s biggest maker of EVs in three to five years. That was just after the US automaker’s Model Y crossover had just had its global debut. Evergrande NEV said it was targeting sales of 1 million cars by the end of 2025, and more than 5 million by 2035.

The property empire’s electric-car arm made a huge splash at the Shanghai auto show in April 2021, bringing nine models to display and claiming to be developing 14 models simultaneously. A huge share rally saw Evergrande NEV’s marketvalue once exceed Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co, despite the company not having sold a single car under its own brand.

But while Yan’s coterie of rich friends have stumped up billions of dollars over the years, the company kept pushing back its production and sales targets.

Evergrande NEV suffered a net loss of 27.7 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) in 2022 after it reported financial results for the first time in two years. Production has been halted for months due to a lack of funds and attempts to find new investors haven’t been successful.

The company has also reportedly suspended salary payments and fallen behind on paying suppliers. And it’s only delivered a few thousand of its one model for sale — the Hengchi 5 electric SUV.

The EV maker’s struggles mirror that of its parent, China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted real estate developer. A spiraling property crisis in the world’s second-largest economy saw Evergrande default on its debts. It’s awaiting a court decision to see if it’ll be ordered to liquidate.

--With assistance from Chunying Zhang.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.