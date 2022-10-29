Evergrande NEV Starts Delivery of First Batch of Electric Cars

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. said it has started delivering its first electric model, after the company repeatedly missed mass production targets.

It delivered the Hengchi 5 electric sports utility vehicle to the first batch of 100 buyers on Saturday, the company said in a statement on its official Wechat account. Subsequent batches of vehicles will be distributed for delivery to the owners, it said.

Read more: China Evergrande NEV Starts Preorders for First Electric SUV

The delivery event “marks another major milestone for Hengchi Auto,” according to the statement.

The car is designed to run 602 kilometers (374 miles) on one charge, with the starting price set at 179,000 yuan ($24,700) after the state subsidy.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.