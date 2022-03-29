(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group said a preliminary investigation showed that $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit was pledged last year as the embattled developer’s slide into distress accelerated.

The company has set up an independent investigation committee to look into the pledges that have been enforced by banks, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Tuesday.

Evergrande has left investors in the dark over how the funds at the property-services unit came to be used as security. The third-party pledge guarantee wipes out most of Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd.’s cash holdings.

While Evergrande’s main property business has been in financial distress for months, the services unit has long been considered among the stronger parts of founder Hui Ka Yan’s group.

Evergrande’s independent investigation committee, chaired by independent non-executive director Chau Shing Yim, has appointed Reed Smith Richards Butler LLP as professional adviser, according to the statement.

In a separate announcement, Evergrande said a unit had agreed to sell a property project in Hangzhou, China for 3.66 billion yuan ($565 million) to state-owned buyers as it seeks to raise cash to pay back creditors. Part of the proceeds will be used to repay construction fees owed, the developer said.

Evergrande creditors are keeping a close eye on the beleaguered developer as it embarks on a debt restructuring that’s likely to be among China’s largest and most complex. Worries over transparency have surfaced repeatedly as Chinese developers struggle to cope with a credit crunch that’s swept the sector as Beijing clamps down on excessive borrowing.

