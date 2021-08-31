(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group reported a drop in first-half profit, as the debt-laden developer struggles to stave off a liquidity scare.

Net income fell 29% to 10.5 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in the six months ended June 30 from a year earlier, the Shenzhen-based company said Tuesday, as flagged in a profit warning last week.

The result underscores the challenge for billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan to reduce the group’s debt while also sustaining profitability, as it resorts to asset sales and price discounts to raise cash. Evergrande’s bonds and shares have tumbled this year, with investor confidence in its ability to repay borrowings hovering at record lows.

The earnings slump follows two consecutive years of declining profit. In a rare move, Evergrande said it has no plans to hold a news conference on the latest results.

Investors are seeking clues on Evergrande’s progress toward improving its financial health amid disputes with suppliers and government warnings to address its debt woes. With about $300 billion in liabilities as of December, the crisis at Evergrande could roil China’s economy, raising questions over whether it might receive state support.

