Key Evergrande Backer Trims Stake in Sign of Waning Support
A long-time supporter of China Evergrande Group’s Hui Ka Yan cut her stake in the developer for the first time since she started accumulating them four years ago.
A long-time supporter of China Evergrande Group’s Hui Ka Yan cut her stake in the developer for the first time since she started accumulating them four years ago.
Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund is lining up more deals for its unlisted real estate after buying a stake in U.S. office property last week, a sign that the pandemic-hit market is on the mend.
U.K. mortgage approvals fell for a second month in July but remained well above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting demand for property is holding up despite the tapering of a tax break on purchases. Banks and building societies authorized 75,152 home loans, the least in a year and down from 80,272 in June, the Bank of England said Tuesday. Britons buying a home for more than 250,000 pounds ($345,000) in July faced a higher tax bill after the stamp-duty holiday introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak l
Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. denied that it has been ordered by regulators to halt sales of property-related alternative investments in response to a Reuters report that sent shares tumbling.
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group reported a drop in first-half profit, as the debt-laden developer struggles to stave off a liquidity scare.
Net income fell 29% to 10.5 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in the six months ended June 30 from a year earlier, the Shenzhen-based company said Tuesday, as flagged in a profit warning last week.
The result underscores the challenge for billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan to reduce the group’s debt while also sustaining profitability, as it resorts to asset sales and price discounts to raise cash. Evergrande’s bonds and shares have tumbled this year, with investor confidence in its ability to repay borrowings hovering at record lows.
The earnings slump follows two consecutive years of declining profit. In a rare move, Evergrande said it has no plans to hold a news conference on the latest results.
Investors are seeking clues on Evergrande’s progress toward improving its financial health amid disputes with suppliers and government warnings to address its debt woes. With about $300 billion in liabilities as of December, the crisis at Evergrande could roil China’s economy, raising questions over whether it might receive state support.
