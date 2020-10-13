(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group has raised HK$4.3 billion ($555 million) in a downsized share placement, according to terms reviewed by Bloomberg, buying itself some more breathing space after a liquidity scare that rattled investors and Chinese regulators last month.

The world’s most indebted developer sold 260.7 million shares at HK$16.50 apiece, representing a 14.7% discount to its last closing price in Hong Kong. Evergrande had offered shares at HK$16.50 to HK$17.20 each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The company had planned to offer 490 million shares.

The share sale is among the latest attempts by Hui Ka Yan’s junk-rated property behemoth to raise funds as it faces a debt pile of $120 billion, about $5.8 billion of which is maturing in the next two months, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The developer’s shares closed at HK$19.34 on Monday, down 31% from a 15-month high reached in early July. Markets in Hong Kong were shut on Tuesday due to a typhoon.

Evergrande’s liquidity challenges surged to the fore late last month after reports that the company sent a letter to the provincial government of Guangdong warning that payments coming due in January could cause a cash crunch and potentially lead to cross defaults in the broader financial sector. News of the plea for help sent Evergrande’s stock and bonds tumbling even as the company dismissed the concerns as based on rumors and “fabricated” documents.

The discount on Evergrande’s placement is wider than that offered by rival developers in other share placements this year. Sunac China Holdings Ltd. sold $1 billion of shares at a discount of 8.25%, while China Vanke Co. offered an even tighter discount of 4.8%.

Bank of America Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG, Huatai International Ltd. and UBS Group AG are joint bookrunners for Evergrande’s placement.

