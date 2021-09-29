U.S. Mortgage Rates Surge, Topping 3% for First Time Since June
Mortgage rates in the U.S. jumped above 3% for the first time in three months.
Sunac China Holdings Ltd. is under heightened market scrutiny amid questions over its financial health, at a time when concerns about the nation’s developers are being amplified by China Evergrande Group’s cash crunch.
London house prices posted the worst performance in the U.K. in the third quarter, as the market continued to rebalance in the wake of the pandemic.
Mapletree Investments Pte, a Singapore-based property developer and manager, bought two portfolios of logistics assets in the U.S. for about $3 billion, adding to its global presence.
Sep 29, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s credit rating has been cut by Fitch Ratings to C from CC, one notch above the equivalent default level.
“The downgrades reflect that Evergrande is likely to have missed interest payment on senior unsecured notes” and entered a 30-day grace period, Fitch analysts wrote in a Wednesday report.
The borrower was due to pay a $83.5 million dollar bond coupon Sept. 23, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Evergrande hasn’t issued any public statements about the interest payment, and at least several bondholders said they hadn’t received it.
Investors are scrutinizing the developer’s every move as they try to gauge whether the property giant’s cash crunch will lead to financial and economic contagion. It also needs to pay a $45.2 million coupon due Wednesday on another dollar bond as its debt obligations mount.
Separately, some holders of a bond issued by a company called Jumbo Fortune Enterprises are forming a committee to press their claims in the event of a default because they maintain Evergrande is a guarantor of the debt, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The note matures Sunday and could be the first major maturity test for the firm since regulators urged it to communicate with bondholders and avoid near-term default on its dollar bonds.
