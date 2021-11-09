(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s electric-car unit plans to raise HK$500 million ($64 million) in a share sale, which it says will be used to put its long-delayed vehicles into production.

The stock was priced at HK$2.86 apiece, a 20% discount to yesterday’s closing price, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. said in a statement Wednesday. That’s way off the record high of HK$72.25 the stock reached in February, before a selloff as the unit’s parent company battled to stave off collapse.

As recently as September, Evergrande NEV warned of a serious shortage of funds, saying it had suspended paying some of its operating expenses and some suppliers had stopped work, stoking concern it wouldn’t be able to start mass production of its long-awaited electric vehicles.

Read more: Evergrande’s EV Unit Plunges, Taking Losses Past $84 Billion

However, two models of Evergrande NEV’s Hengchi vehicles were included in a list of new vehicles submitted for public feedback, according to a post on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website Tuesday, suggesting it may be nearing production.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.