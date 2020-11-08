(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group has scrapped plans for a backdoor listing in China, putting an end to a four-year process that recently raised fears of a cash crunch at the heavily indebted developer.

The firm has also won agreement from more investors in the Chinese unit who could have demanded repayment of up to 130 billion yuan ($19.7 billion) if regulatory approval for the listing wasn’t received by Jan. 31. The latest deals mean it has struck accords with investors accounting for 94% of the repayment burden.

Evergrande announced the termination of the backdoor listing through Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group in a filing late Sunday. Under the plan, Evergrande would have sold its Hengda Real Estate unit, which owns most of its real estate assets in China, to the Shenzhen-listed shell company, bypassing the need to win regulatory approval for an IPO.

What Bloomberg Intelligence says:

“Evergrande’s failure to list in China means that to cut net debt to equity to 100% it may need to rely on equity placements in Hong Kong, asset sales and more price cuts. While rolling over another 36 billion yuan of strategic investments could ease near-term cash flow pressure, risks to earnings persist from potential dilutions, falling margins and gloomy medium-term growth.” - Kristy Hung, Patrick Wong

Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, which has been halted from trade during the four years the plan has been in limbo, will resume trading Monday.

As recently as March, Evergrande management assured investors that the plan was progressing. Then in September, it hit a roadblock.

As part of the planned listing, Evergrande in 2017 introduced 130 billion yuan of strategic investment to Hengda, and promised investors they would be repaid in cash or other forms if the listing wasn’t completed by January 2021. The investments boosted Evergrande’s valuation, but risked a cash crunch should the listing be delayed or fail.

As the deadline neared, the developer warned Chinese officials it faced a potential default that would lead to “cross defaults” in its borrowings, according to an Aug. 24 letter to the Guangdong government seen by Bloomberg. Evergrande said the letter was a fabrication.

It has since raised cash through asset sales and is seeking approval for a Hong Kong listing of its property management services unit, further easing concern about its ability to service its debt.

