(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group seeks to resume trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday following a halt last week after its billionaire founder was suspected of committing undisclosed crimes.

The troubled property group said there is no other inside information that needs to be disclosed, according to a filing to the exchange Monday. The shares in the group and units including Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. were suspended on Thursday, a day after people familiar with the matter said the property giant’s founder had been taken away by police.

Authorities in China notified Evergrande last week that chairman Hui Ka Yan has been subject to “mandatory measures,” due to “suspicion of illegal crimes,” according to a company statement. It didn’t elaborate on what the measures entail or what crimes he may have committed.

If granted, the request to return to trading would see the shares back on the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday.

