China Evergrande Group’s shares and dollar bonds slumped after a court ordered the freezing of a bank deposit held by its key unit.
China Evergrande Group's shares and dollar bonds slumped after a court ordered the freezing of a bank deposit held by its key unit.
The stock tumbled almost 7% in Hong Kong in Monday trading, while Evergrande’s dollar bond due 2025 fell 2.3 cents on the dollar to 62.7 cents, set for its biggest drop in nearly two weeks, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.
A court in Jiangsu province ordered the freezing of a 132 million yuan ($20 million) bank deposit held by Hengda Real Estate Group and its unit at the request of China Guangfa Bank Co., according to a court ruling released on July 13 that circulated among traders over the weekend. Guangfa Bank said “the situation is urgent and its legal interest will be irrevocably damaged if it doesn’t immediately file the asset freeze petition,” according to the ruling.
The news deepens concern over the financial prospects of China’s most indebted property developer as Beijing cracks down on excess debt in the property sector. Founder Hui Ka Yan met last month with officials from the country’s top financial regulator, who urged him to solve Evergrande’s debt problems as quickly as possible.
The stock had jumped almost 10% on Friday after Evergrande said it will consider paying a special dividend to shore up its share price, which has been trading near a four-year low.
