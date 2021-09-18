Banks, Energy Shares May Move as Canada Votes: Investors’ Guide
With Canadians set to vote Monday in a highly competitive election, the outlook for the two largest sectors in country’s stock index hangs in the balance.
China Evergrande Group kicked off a process on Saturday to repay investors in its overdue investment products with discounted properties.
China Evergrande Group bondholders are about to find out if the property giant’s liquidity crisis is as dire as it appears.
Bond bears, long frustrated by stubbornly low Treasury yields, are girding for a make-or-break week as the Federal Reserve is expected to start laying the groundwork for reducing stimulus.
Toronto has been Justin Trudeau’s unassailable political fortress ever since he swept to power almost six years ago. In two elections, he’s never lost a seat in Canada’s largest city, and his Liberal Party holds most of the suburbs, too.
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group kicked off a process on Saturday to repay investors in its overdue investment products with discounted properties.
Investors who opt for discounted real estate in lieu of cash can start contacting wealth managers for more details, Evergrande’s wealth division said in a post on its Wechat account.
More than 70,000 people bought the products, including many Evergrande employees, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing an executive of Evergrande’s wealth division. About 40 billion yuan ($6.2 billion) of the products are now due, Caixin reported.
In an effort to steer investors away from cash repayments, the company is pushing steep discounts on property assets. Investors can invest in residential housing units at a 28% discount, offices at a 46% discount, and stores and parking units at 52%.
For the cash option, investors can choose to be repaid 10% of their principal and interest every quarter, with full repayment in two and a half years, Bloomberg reported earlier. Investors in the products can also opt for payment discounts on residential units they’ve already purchased, according to the revised plan unveiled Monday.
