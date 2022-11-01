(Bloomberg) -- Some of China’s most-indebted developers face winding-up case court hearings in Hong Kong this month, as the nation’s property-debt crisis increasingly pushes creditors to seek what little recovery they can get.

Heavyweights China Evergrande Group and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. are on the docket in November. Global money managers will be closing watching after both firms defaulted on dollar bonds in the past year. The looming hearings follow an order last month that a unit of developer Yango Group Co. be wound down, the first such instance in Hong Kong against a major builder during the sector’s ongoing turmoil.

Six developers facing winding-up hearings through January have more than $30 billion outstanding offshore bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A winding-up order could result in liquidation, potentially impacting the recovery of noteholders as a liquidator takes charge of the company and manages its assets.

A winding-up petition can be filed against a company in Hong Kong court by creditors, according to the Official Receiver’s Office. Hearings are scheduled before the court makes a decision. The process could take some time, especially when the firm decides to resist by applying to adjourn the hearing.

Chinese property firms have defaulted on dollar bonds at a record rate this year, and debt-restructuring progress has often been slow. Offshore creditors have increasingly gone to courts to obtain payments. Many winding-up petitions have been used by creditors to put pressure on a borrower, according to James Comber, a partner at London-based law firm Ashurst LLP.

Some cases have been dismissed or withdrawn. However, “the order against Yango set a precedent in terms of creditors forcing developers or their entities into liquidation,” said Wu Qiong, an executive director at investment bank BOC International Holdings Ltd. “But it remains to be seen how the following steps will be executed. Whether this order could become a wake-up call for other defaulters would depend on how Yango’s liquidation plays out.”

Below is a summary of upcoming winding-up court hearings in Hong Kong against Chinese builders. Information is based on company filings and Bloomberg reporting.

