(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group plans to sell its entire 18% stake in HengTen Networks Group Ltd. for HK$2.13 billion ($273 million)to a Hong Kong-based company.

The developer has agreed to sell the shares to Allied Resources Investment Holdings Ltd. at HK$1.28 apiece, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing. The purchase price represents discount of about 24% to the last close on Wednesday.

Allied Resources is controlled by Li Shao Yu, the company said in a statement. Evergrande said it expects to incur a loss of HK$8.5 billion from the sale. Proceeds will be used for general working capital.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.