(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s property services unit bought a rival firm for 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) to help meet its ambitions of increasing profit by 50% this year and becoming the country’s largest property manager.

Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. agreed to buy Ningbo Yatai Hotel Property Services Co., adding 940 projects serving two million homeowners to its portfolio, the company said in a statement Friday. Ningbo Yatai also manages office buildings and industrial parks.

The deal is the first by Evergrande Property Services since it raised $1.84 billion in an initial public offering in November. At the time, the company said the majority of the proceeds would be used for acquisitions.

The property services stock has almost doubled from its IPO price of HK$8.80, closing Friday at HK$17.18.

