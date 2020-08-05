Evergy Says It Reached Deal With Elliott on New Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Evergy Inc. reached a deal with activist investor Elliott Management Corp. to remain an independent company and pursue a new operating plan after conducting a review of its business.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based electric utility said it would undertake a five-year effort to boost shareholder value, including investing about $4.8 billion in upgrades to transmission and distribution infrastructure, according to a statement Wednesday.

The deal also calls for Evergy to enter into an information-sharing pact with Elliott that will allow the activist firm to receive certain non-public information from the company.

Elliott, the New York hedge fund run by billionaire Paul Singer, disclosed a $760 million stake in Evergy in January and urged it to overhaul its leadership and explore a merger. Evergy had reached out to several potential buyers but decided that implementing operational changes offered more potential value for shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jeff Rosenbaum, senior portfolio manager at Elliott, said in the statement that the plan is “well positioned to deliver enhanced, best-in-class rate base and earnings growth.”

Evergy shares fell 2.0% at 9:55 a.m. in New York. The stock fell 7.3% Tuesday.

Under the new plan, Evergy expects to boost capital spending through 2024 by 19% to $8.9 billion as it accelerates the expansion of its rate base. The company is also considering using more clean power, saying it has the potential to slash carbon dioxide emissions by 85% by the end of the decade -- compared to 2005 levels -- beating its current target of 80% by 2050.

As part of a March settlement with Elliott, Evergy appointed two new board directors and created a special committee to explore ways to unlock value, including exploring a potential sale.

An initial deadline for Evergy’s special committee to present the results of the review was pushed back two months to July 30 after the coronavirus pandemic slowed the sales process. Under the agreement, the board had until Aug. 17 to vote on the committee’s recommendations.

The push for changes came less than two years after the utility was created from the merger of Westar Energy Inc. and Great Plains Energy Inc. Evergy supplies energy to about 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, according to its website.

(Adds capital spending plan details in 7th paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.