(Bloomberg) -- Eversource Energy expects to take a charge of as much as $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter for three offshore wind projects after costs climbed.

The energy provider also said it’s in advanced negotiations to sell its 50% stakes in the projects, according to a statement Monday. The shares slipped as much as 3% after the close of regular trading in New York.

The charge comes as the US offshore wind industry faces increasing challenges from rising inflation and supply-chain kinks that have boosted costs. Other developers, including Eversource’s joint-venture partner Orsted A/S, are canceling contracts and walking away from some planned US projects. That poses a threat to President Joe Biden’s ambitious goal of having 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power in service by 2030.

“Offshore wind projects continue to experience major supply chain disruption and inflationary challenges in the early stage of this growing industry in the US,” Joe Nolan, Eversource’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. “This impairment is an unfortunate reflection of the current market conditions we are facing.”

Read More: A 48% Surge in Costs Wrecks Biden’s Much-Lauded Wind-Power Plans

Eversource owns 50% stakes in two joint ventures with Orsted that are developing the South Fork, Revolution and Sunrise projects east of Long Island, New York. The company plans to report an after-tax impairment charge of $800 million to $900 million for all of them, related to higher costs. It will take an additional charge of $600 million to $700 million for Sunrise after New York regulators rejected a request for higher rates for the project.

Eversource announced in 2022 plans to sell the three assets and said Monday it’s in “in advanced, exclusive negotiations” to sell the three assets to a buyer it didn’t identify.

(Adds additional details from second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.