(Bloomberg) -- Struggling Premier League football club Everton has been offered a loan of as much as £150 million ($188 million) by GDA Luma Capital, a private equity firm specializing in distressed debt, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The offer would help complete construction of the team’s new 53,000-capacity stadium in Liverpool’s Bramley docks and is subject to due diligence, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The person added that GDA Luma had no interest in controlling Everton and that the offer had been made directly to the club and its owner Farhad Moshiri.

Moshiri is vying to keep Everton afloat amid growing doubts over a proposed takeover by Miami-based investment group 777 Partners.

A representative of Everton declined to comment.

Everton has a long list of creditors including the sports investor MSP Sports Capital, which is considering a takeover bid, Bloomberg reported last week. Other creditors include Rights and Media Funding Limited and 777, which has lent the club around $200 million since its takeover deal was agreed with Moshiri in September.

Everton has successfully managed to stay in the lucrative Premier League despite being docked eight points for breaches of financial rules. Playing in England’s top division guarantees the team more than £100 million in broadcast income again next season, the last to be played at its historical home at Goodison Park before an intended move to the new site in August 2025.

