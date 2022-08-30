(Bloomberg) -- Only some 16% of refugees who arrived from Ukraine in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion want to stay in Poland permanently, according to a central bank report.

Almost two-thirds plan to leave after less than a year and 59% want to return to their home country eventually. The survey -- conducted between April 13 and May 12 among 3,165 Ukrainian adults -- is likely to cool hopes the surge in arrivals would ease the tight labor market and boost aging workforce in the European Union’s largest eastern economy.

The challenges of providing for themselves and their families was mentioned as the main reason why Ukrainian refugees, mostly women with children, want to leave Poland. Almost 6 million people have entered from Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24. More than 1.3 million were granted social security numbers and about 420,000 already found work, according to government data.

The returns of refugees have accelerated lately, with over 73 thousand people leaving Poland for Ukraine on Aug. 27-28, a record for any weekend since the invasion started.

