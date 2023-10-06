Everyone's Hoping for a Soft Landing. A Recession Is More Likely: Big Take Podcast

Bloomberg’s Chief U.S. Economist Anna Wong joins this episode to make the case for why a recession is still more likely than not.

Read more: Why a US Recession Is Still Likely — and Coming Soon

