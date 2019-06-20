(Bloomberg) -- ‘Buy American’ has never felt this good for investors.

The total return indexes for the S&P 500 Index, U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield debt, and sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt have risen to record levels in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s signal it stands ready to lower interest rates for the first time in over a decade.

This is the first time since July 2016, when markets shook off a brief swoon following the results of the Brexit referendum, that all these asset classes have traded at their peaks simultaneously.

To contact the reporter on this story: Luke Kawa in New York at lkawa@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen, Joanna Ossinger

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.