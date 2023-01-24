(Bloomberg) -- Everything Everywhere All at Once, a genre-bending film from the independent production company A24, is leading the Oscars race with 11 nominations, the most for a film this year.

The movie is up for best picture and best director for duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, among other categories, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences said Tuesday. If Everything Everywhere All at Once is chosen as the top film of the year, it would be A24’s first victory in that category since Moonlight, which won at the 2017 ceremony.

The awards are the most prestigious in the film industry, but rarely reward the highest-grossing movies of the year. Walt Disney Co.’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which has generated more than $2 billion at the box office since its release in December, was nominated in 4 categories, while Paramount Global’s Top Gun: Maverick, which generated about $1.5 billion in ticket sales, was nominated in 6 categories. Both films received nominations for best picture.

The 2023 ceremony marks the first event since the beginning of the pandemic that the most-recognized movies were all released in theaters before becoming available on streaming platforms. Last year, Apple Inc. won best picture for its film, Coda, about the daughter of deaf adults. The evening’s wins were largely overshadowed by actor Will Smith slapping host Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Other films recognized with multiple nominations include The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin.

This year’s awards program airs March 12 on ABC.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.