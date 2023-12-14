(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian and Mexican stocks closed at record highs on Thursday, part of a global rally in risky assets fueled by some of the clearest signs yet that the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle is over.

The rallies in Latin America’s two largest equity markets put a gauge of the region’s stocks on track to deliver its biggest annual gain since 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Brazil’s benchmark Ibovespa equity index jumped 1.1% as investors took on more risks, prompted by prospects for the Fed to pivot toward rate cuts. The index has gained 19% this year.

“This is a great scenario,” said Greg Lesko, a managing director at Deltec Asset Management LLC in New York. “Valuations are decent and locals still haven’t switched from fixed income in size yet.”

Meanwhile, Mexico’s benchmark index surged 3.4%. Airport stocks led the rally after Grupo Aeroportuario del Sur issued details on its new five-year plan that eased concerns about government meddling in the sector.

Attractive Valuations

Strategists from Itau BBA and Morgan Stanley see room for Brazilian stocks to extend their gains on the back of attractive valuations, earnings growth and strong global demand for the nation’s agricultural exports. The index trades at 8.1 times blended-forward 12-month earnings, below its 10-year historical average of 11 times.

In Brazil, policymakers lowered the country’s benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points Wednesday and signaled the current pace is appropriate for the next few policy meetings.

Mexico kept borrowing costs at a record high for a sixth-straight meeting Thursday, as consumer price increases and inflation expectations remain above target.

--With assistance from Michael O'Boyle.

(Updates Brazil pricing and adds Mexico starting in first paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.