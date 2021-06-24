Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About What Makes Tickers Tick

One of the more colorful aspects of the exchange-traded industry are the tickers. The best are stuff of legend; others are totally forgettable. But who's in charge of these three- and four-letter identifiers? How are they reserved? Do you own them or rent them? Can you sell them?

Joining Eric and Joel on this episode are a squad of experts assembled to nail down the facts once and for all: Mike Venuto of Toroso, Phil Bak of Signal Advisors, and Laura Morrison of CBOE. Also joining is Claire Ballentine, ETF reporter with Bloomberg News. Eric, Joel, and Claire also see if a few of their own ticker ideas are available. Can Joel's Loony Tunes-inspired pipe dream possibly come true? Listen to find out.

