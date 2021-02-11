(Bloomberg) -- Evonik Industries AG is investing to boost production of lipids that BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. use to make their Covid-19 vaccine.

The company will produce the lipids at two sites in Germany in the second half as part of a strategic agreement with BioNTech, it said in an emailed statement Thursday.

A scarcity of lipid nanoparticles is one holdup to producing more messenger RNA vaccines because the fatty chemicals need to encapsulate the mRNA to ensure it doesn’t break down in the body. Besides BioNTech and Pfizer, Moderna Inc. and Germany’s CureVac AG are making mRNA immunizations.

