(Bloomberg) -- Evotec SE said former Chief Executive Officer Werner Lanthaler failed to report stock dealings on time, as the German pharmaceutical company briefed investors following his unexpected decision to step down at the start of the month.

The stock trades that were reported late took place over the course of three years, Chairperson Iris Löw-Friedrich said on a webcast. She said the company always complies with regulations on reporting share trades. Lanthaler told Bloomberg by phone that the delayed disclosure was a “lapse” and unrelated to his exit.

When announcing the departure of the long-serving CEO, who headed the company since 2009, the Hamburg-based drugmaker had cited personal reasons. In the wake of his exit, concerns were raised about his stock trading. The company is unaware of any investigation into the executive’s dealings, Löw-Friedrich said. She added that Evotec doesn’t expect “any action in the direction of the company.”

The former CEO told Bloomberg that he is in contact and cooperating with the authorities. He declined to comment further on the interactions.

Lanthaler’s abrupt departure resulted in Evotec’s shares plunging as much as 22% in the immediate aftermath. Its share price is still down from €21 in late December.

The shares rose as much as 7.5% to €15.24 Monday afternoon after the company maintained its targets for 2023 and 2025.

A spokesperson for German stock market regulator BaFin earlier declined to comment on Evotec or Lanthaler specifically. She said that the legal obligations of executives is to notify the regulator of dealings in their company’s shares within three working days and companies to then notify the public in two working days. The company or individual can be fined if they don’t make the disclosure, don’t make it accurately, in the right manner or not on time. The fine can amount to as much as €500,000 ($544,000) for a person or €1 million for a company.

Under Lanthaler’s leadership, Evotec became one of the best performers among major German companies. Explaining his departure in a press release earlier this month, the former CEO said that he decided to leave after an “extremely challenging, and also physically and overall, very exhausting 2023.”

Lanthaler told Bloomberg that the explanation given in the press release is the reason he stepped down.

Evotec works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to discover and develop drugs in areas including neurology, oncology, and metabolic diseases. Its clients include Eli Lilly & Co., Novo Nordisk A/S and Chinook Therapeutics Inc.

Evotec has named Mario Polywka, former chief operating officer, as the interim CEO.

