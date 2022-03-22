(Bloomberg) -- Evraz PLC’s bond coupon reached the Russian steelmaker’s paying agent after it was temporarily frozen over concerns about the company’s biggest shareholder, sanctioned billionaire Roman Abramovich.

Evraz was due to pay a $18.9 million coupon on its dollar bonds on Monday, but the cash was blocked by correspondent bank Societe Generale New York on its way to paying agent BNY Mellon. The agent later informed Evraz that the funds had reached their accounts, the company said in a corporate filing on Tuesday.

The Evraz coupon is one of a series of Russian bond payments due from companies and the government. Billions of dollars have been put in question after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in unprecedented international sanctions, including the freezing of the foreign assets of billionaires and the foreign reserves of the Russian central bank.

SocGen blocked the payment for compliance reasons, Evraz said on Monday. The international penalties on Abramovich, who holds 28.64% of the company’s equity, have left his assets frozen and the future of his football club Chelsea FC uncertain.

The company is “fully committed” to meet its next coupon, due on April 4 on its other bond tranche, Evraz said in a regulatory filing.

