(Bloomberg) -- Sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel are still the overwhelming majority in the U.S. at 89% of the total, but they are losing some market share. Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles accounted for 11% of total light-duty vehicle sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, the highest in Wards Intelligence data back to 2014, according to the Energy Information Administration. Sales of several existing non-traditional models increased in 2021, but a large portion of the boost came from new offerings across different market segments, especially crossovers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.