Ex-Adidas Official, Two Others Sentenced in NCAA Bribery Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- Three men convicted in a college basketball bribery scheme were sentenced to prison, with the judge citing the need to deter others who might engage in the same conduct.

Former Adidas AG executive James Gatto was sentenced to nine months, while Merl Code, a consultant with ties to Adidas, and agent Christian Dawkins each got six months.

The proceeding, which came just before the annual college basketball tournament known as March Madness, served as a remarkable rebuke to the sport, in which bribes and payments to steer top talent to premier universities have been long rumored.

Judge Lewis Kaplan said that while he believed the three men had learned their lesson, he needed to impose sentences that would deter similar conduct and serve as “a great big warning light to the basketball world.”

