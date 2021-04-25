(Bloomberg) -- A former aide to Boris Johnson is putting together evidence in an attempt to personally link the U.K. prime minister to thousands of coronavirus deaths, according to The Sunday Times.

Johnson has been facing an onslaught of criticism from Dominic Cummings, the man who was until recently one of his most influential advisers. Cummings is expected to launch a new attack on the premier next month before a select parliamentary committee investigating the government’s response to the pandemic.

Boris Johnson Faces Barrage of Criticism by Ex-Top Aide Cummings

The government is “terrified” about the “treasure trove” of documents that Cummings has, The Telegraph reported citing unidentified Westminster insiders. The former aide resigned last year.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called for an inquiry into government “sleaze” following allegations Cummings leveled against the prime minister in a blog post on Friday. These included allegations that Johnson had a plan to have secret donors pay for a renovation to his official Downing Street apartment.

“If there is nothing to see here, whether it is the refurb of No 10, whether it is the dodgy contracts, whether it is the privileged access, if there is nothing to see, publish everything, have a full inquiry,” Starmer told BBC News. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

